Rajuk chief: Dhaka to be well-planned city, divided into 8 zones 

Newly-appointed Chairman of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) Major General (Retd) Dr Md Siddiqur Rahman has said that his office aims to transform Dhaka into a well-planned city so that everyone can reap the benefits of development activities equally.

In order for that to be done, Rajuk plans to divide the capital into eight zones and also make Dhaka environment-friendly, he said after paying tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his mausoleum at Tungipara, Gopalganj, on Wednesday.

Siddiqur Rahman said: "We will construct the circular roads earlier planned by the premier from east to west. This will be done so that the traffic flow becomes normal and all people constructing low-cost and high-cost structures can get equal facilities. We will start working on the project soon, keeping in mind all these issues. I hope officials of Rajuk will work according to the plan of the prime minister.”

The Rajuk chairman also said: "The glass buildings that are being constructed by Rajuk are very beautiful. One of the reasons behind these glass buildings is the heat in our country. We have made plans to plant trees, build roof-top gardens, and widen roads so that the balance with the environment is maintained.”

Regarding irregularities and corruption related to plots allocated by Rajuk, the chairman said: "Rajuk and a board formed by the related ministry are working to solve the problems in response to complaints from the legal point of view. Those who have been given plots have been given fairly in the eyes of the law. If there are irregularities, we will take action based on the complaints.”

On December 7, 2023, Rajuk Director (Development-1) Shamsul Haque told Dhaka Tribune that the city development authorities would make it mandatory for the housing societies and building owners to follow the Detailed Area Plan (DAP) and the building codes.

It may be recalled that, the then Rajuk chairman, Md Anisur Rahman Miah, told the newspaper last year that Rajuk was carrying out different activities to prepare the capital and surrounding areas to face disasters like earthquakes.

On June 20, 2023, former state minister for Housing and Public Works Sharif Ahmed said that Rajuk plans to extend its jurisdiction up to the Meghna River in the east of Dhaka and the Padma Bridge in the west.

As the area under Gazipur City Corporation is currently considered to be under the jurisdiction of the Gazipur Development Authority, there is a plan to redefine the jurisdiction of Rajuk excluding that area, Sharif Ahmed added.