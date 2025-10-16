Starlink’s arrival boosts Rajshahi’s tech ambitions

American satellite internet provider Starlink has officially begun operations in Bangladesh, marking a significant step with the construction of a ground station at Rajshahi Hi-Tech Park.

The company has leased one acre of land for 40 years, paying $2 per square meter annually along with service charges.

The station was completed in July following plot allocation in April.

Bondstein Technologies Ltd is overseeing Starlink’s infrastructure development and management in Bangladesh.

Bondstein CEO Mir Shahrukh Islam confirmed that the Rajshahi ground station is now operational and will support nationwide network services.

Additional ground stations have also been built at Kaliakoir Hi-Tech Park in Gazipur and Jessore Hi-Tech Park.

Currently, only 10 antennas have been installed at the Rajshahi site, with plans for 30 more.

Bondstein also intends to establish a Robotics and IoT Research Center within the park.

Hi-Tech Park gains momentum

Constructed on 31 acres beside the Padma River at a cost of Tk343 crore, Rajshahi Hi-Tech Park includes the 12-storey Silicon Tower, an IT Training and Incubation Center, and eight commercial plots.

Starlink and Agni Systems Ltd have each secured one-acre plots, while discussions are ongoing with Brac IT, which has requested two acres to relocate its 650-member development team.

Deputy Director Mahfuzul Kabir stated that high-level talks with Brac IT are progressing, and the park is actively allocating space to major tech firms.

E-commerce platform Chaldal has signed a resolution to lease 12,612 sq ft on the 10th floor of Silicon Tower.

CEO Zia Ashraf said the company plans to establish an IT and call center, potentially employing 700 people.

Drawing from its success at Jessore Hi-Tech Park, Chaldal aims to recruit 300–400 local youth in graphic design, hardware, and tech roles.

PRAN-RFL Group has signed a similar resolution for space on the 9th floor.

Tanvir Hossain, GM of MIS, said the company plans to launch BPO services, graphic design units, and a training center, targeting employment for at least 1,000 individuals.

Recovery and growth after setback

The park faced a major setback on August 5, 2024, when looting caused Tk3 crore in damages to Star Cineplex, which remains closed.

Other companies, including Netra Systems Ltd and Business Automation, have since resumed operations.

Deputy Director Kabir noted that the park has rebounded strongly, with most of Silicon Tower’s space now allocated.

He anticipates a surge in activity by December, driven by new tenants and expanding operations.

As of the latest update, Rajshahi Hi-Tech Park’s Silicon Tower offers a total of 84,661 square feet of ready space.

Of this, 50,448 square feet have already been allocated, while 24,637 square feet are in final processing.

The remaining 9,576 square feet are currently under review for allocation.

In total, 16 companies have been allotted space across 18 blocks.

Among them, 11 are fully operational, 4 are completing interior setup, and 1 is preparing to launch soon.

Additionally, 7 software firms are actively operating within the adjacent IT Training and Incubation Center.

With Starlink’s entry and growing interest from major tech players, Rajshahi Hi-Tech Park is emerging as a key hub for digital innovation and employment in northern Bangladesh.