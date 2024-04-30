National roundtable discusses citizen roadmap for marginalized communities

Over 50 civil society leaders, activists, and policymakers gathered for a national roundtable discussion at the Lakeshore Hotel in Dhaka.

The discussion focused on the "Citizen Roadmap to Advance the Rights and Sustainable Development of Marginalized Communities."

During the event, young women leaders from the Dalit and Cobbler communities presented their recommendations for the roadmap, including enacting anti-discrimination and minority rights acts, establishing a platform in parliament to advance minority rights, and expanding access to social safety net benefits for marginalized communities.

Policymakers, including MA Mannan, MP, and Mohibur Rahman Manik, MP, expressed their endorsement of the initiative and commitment to implementing its recommendations.

Additionally, Reed Aeschliman, USAID Mission Director, highlighted USAID's support for organizations advocating for human rights and reforms in Bangladesh.

Gwendolyn Appel, Vice President of Counterpart International, presented the inaugural Civic Champions Award to two organizations, Dalit and Gram Bikash Sohaok Songstha (GBSS), for their efforts in supporting the civic participation of Dalit and Cobbler communities.

Katie Croake, Chief of Party at Counterpart International, praised the collaborative efforts between citizens and policymakers and emphasized the importance of working together to improve the lives of marginalized communities.

The event showcased the outcomes of the Promoting Advocacy and Rights (PAR) Activity, funded by USAID and implemented by Counterpart International since 2018.

PAR has supported civil society organizations in Bangladesh to advocate for citizen-led priorities and strengthen civic participation, contributing to sustainable development in the country.