Rizwana: Govt advancing sustainable development through public participation

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan on Saturday said the government is actively promoting sustainable development through various initiatives and citizen engagement.

“While the government will provide direction, meaningful change requires collective action from everyone,” she said, urging people to rethink the nation’s future.

Rizwana, who also serves as the adviser to the Ministry of Water Resources, made the remarks as the chief guest at a focus group discussion (FGD) titled “Decentralization and Environmental Welfare of the Capital: Towards a Sustainable Dhaka” at the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) auditorium in Motijheel, according to a press release.

Highlighting the importance of eco-friendly architectural design, she said rural ambiance is inherently sustainable, and the lifestyle of an ideal farmer reflects the essence of sustainable development. She also stressed the need for green open spaces, noting that government initiatives alone are insufficient without active public participation.

Rizwana further called for a transformation of the country’s overall system, urging everyone to be prepared to embrace change. She revealed that a crackdown on industrial pollution will be launched, with special measures to prevent pollution in rivers around Dhaka. Mentioning that Savar has been declared a “Degraded Airshed”, she added that an anti-polythene campaign has already begun.