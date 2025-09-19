Friday, September 19, 2025

CA Yunus urges swift shift to clean, affordable energy for Bangladesh

Bangladesh, with its strong track record of innovation, is well-positioned to lead in clean energy transition, says Carl Page, chairman of Anthropocene Institute

Photo: Facebook/Chief Adviser GOB
Update : 19 Sep 2025, 03:55 PM

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has underscored the urgent need for Bangladesh to transition towards cleaner, safer, and more affordable energy solutions as the country navigates a new path toward sustainable economic development.

Speaking during a virtual conference on Thursday evening with Carl Page, chairman of the Anthropocene Institute, and his colleagues, Professor Yunus said Bangladesh—one of the world’s most densely populated and climate-vulnerable nations—cannot afford prolonged reliance on fossil fuels.

“It is time for Bangladesh to seriously consider clean energy alternatives, including large-scale solar deployment,” Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus said.

Carl Page, brother of Google co-founder Larry Page, highlighted recent advancements in next-generation nuclear technologies and hybrid systems that offer reliable, zero-carbon power.

He emphasized that barge-mounted nuclear reactors are cost-effective, low-maintenance, and capable of powering Bangladesh’s growing industrial sector for decades.

Nuclear power is no longer a taboo topic among major development financiers like the World Bank, Page said, adding that countries such as Indonesia are already adopting these technologies to meet their rising energy demands.

He said Bangladesh, with its strong track record of innovation, is well-positioned to lead in clean energy transition, delivering benefits such as job creation, energy price stability and enhanced industrial competitiveness.

“Bangladesh can serve as a strategic hub for emerging technologies and a peaceful leader in atomic innovation,” Page added.

Prof Yunus acknowledged that the interim government has recently introduced a new national power policy aimed at accelerating solar energy adoption.

He, however, said any decision on nuclear options would require rigorous research and feasibility assessments. “We will certainly explore these opportunities. But we need in-depth studies on these promising technologies. There is no question—Bangladesh must drastically reduce its dependence on fossil fuels.”

Also present at the meeting were Chowdhury Ashiq Mahmud Bin Harun, Executive Chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and Lamiya Morshed, Senior Secretary and SDGs Affairs Principal Coordinator.

Muhammad Yunus Clean Energy sustainable development
