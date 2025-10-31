CID notice in newspapers declares Hasina, 260 other fugitives

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Friday published in two newspapers a notice declaring former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 260 others as fugitives in a sedition case related to the “Joy Bangla Brigade” platform.

According to the notice, published in English and Bengali, signed by CID’s Special Superintendent (Media) Jasim Uddin Khan, the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court ordered its publication.

The notice was published in The Daily Star and Amar Desh.

According to the notice, with the approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs under Section 196 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), the CID launched the sedition investigation, which uncovered evidence of conspiratorial activities conducted from home and abroad through the online platform “Joy Bangla Brigade” with the intent to overthrow the legitimate government.

The CID submitted a chargesheet against 286 people, including Sheikh Hasina, after completing an investigation involving forensic analysis of data collected from digital platforms, servers and social media.

On Thursday, Judge Ariful Islam of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court-17 declared Sheikh Hasina and 260 others absconding and ordered the publication of the notice.