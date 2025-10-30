CID Addl SP Mashiur arrested in ICT case

CID Additional Police Superintendent Md Mashiur Rahman of the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI)-CID has been arrested in connection with a case pending before the International Crimes Tribunal, police said.

He was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon while on duty at the CID office in Dhaka’s Malibagh, reports BDNews24.

Detective Branch Joint Commissioner Mohammad Robiul Hossain Bhuiya said: “He was arrested as per the demand of the International Crimes Tribunal. He was later sent to the tribunal.”

The tribunal is hearing cases related to enforced disappearances and killings during the previous Awami League government. Allegations of crimes against humanity have been levelled against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, along with former ministers, MPs, and army and police officials of that government.

On November 12, 2024, Additional Police Superintendent Alep Uddin, then serving at the Barisal Range DIG office, was taken into custody by the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP). During the July uprising, in addition to a murder case, Alep—who had previously worked in RAB—faced enforced disappearance allegations at the tribunal.

Mashiur, currently serving in the CID, was arrested at the tribunal’s request for allegedly acting as an associate while Alep was stationed in RAB-11.