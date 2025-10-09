Tribunal adjourns hearing in Ashulia killing, body burning case till Wednesday

The International Crimes Tribunal-2 (ICT-2) on Thursday adjourned till Wednesday the hearing in a crimes against humanity case lodged over the killing of seven youths and subsequent burning of bodies of six of them in Ashulia during the July-August mass uprising.

The three-member tribunal, led by Justice Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, passed the order after examining the 14th prosecution witness. Chan Miah, father of July martyr Omar Faruk, gave his testimony earlier in the day and was later cross-examined by the defence.

On August 21, the tribunal framed charges against 16 accused in the case. Of them, eight have been arrested, and seven of those pleaded not guilty on Thursday and demanded justice. Another accused, Sub-Inspector Sheikh Abzalul Haque, however, pleaded guilty and sought permission to turn approver.

The order in this regard is yet to be passed.

The seven accused who pleaded not guilty are former additional superintendent of police (crimes and operations) Md Abdullahil Kafi, former ASP (Savar circle) Md Shahidul Islam, former DB inspector Md Arafat Hossain, ex-sub-inspectors Abdul Malek and Arafat Uddin, former assistant sub-inspector Kamrul Hasan, and former constable Mukul Chokder.

"A total of 29 people were killed during the uprising in Savar. One was killed on August 4 and six the next day. By killing the innocents, the accused committed one offence; by burning their bodies on August 5, they committed another," the prosecution said earlier.

On July 16, the tribunal ordered public notices in two national dailies, summoning eight fugitive accused to surrender. It said if they fail, the trial will proceed in absentia.

Earlier, on July 2, ICT-2 took cognizance of the formal charge, which accuses the defendants of shooting six youths on August 5, 2024-killing five instantly-and burning their bodies along with another injured youth, allegedly to destroy evidence.

Arrest warrants were issued that day against eight fugitive suspects, including former lawmaker Mohammad Saiful Islam and former deputy inspector general of police Nurul Islam.

The ICT investigation agency submitted its probe report on June 19. According to the prosecution, police placed the victims' bodies in a van and set it ablaze, making it appear as if protesters had torched it. One victim was reportedly still alive when the fire was set.