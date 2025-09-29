Monday, September 29, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Noor Ali, 13 others sued over manpower export fraud

CID found the accused charged extra fees from Malaysia-bound workers through Unique Eastern, beyond government rates

Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 29 Sep 2025, 05:48 PM

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has filed a case against 14 people, including Noor Ali, owner of Unique Eastern (Pvt) Ltd, over allegations of organized fraud involving Tk40.71 crore in manpower exports to Malaysia.

The case was filed with Gulshan Police Station under the Money Laundering Prevention Act on Sunday, said Jashim Uddin Khan, special superintendent of CID (media).

During the investigation, CID found that the accused, through Unique Eastern (Pvt) Ltd, realized additional charges from workers seeking employment in Malaysia beyond the government-fixed migration fees.

From 2022 to 2024, the syndicate sent a total of 3,787 workers to Malaysia.

While the official fee was set at Tk78,990 per worker, Noor Ali and his associates allegedly charged Tk1.5 lakh from each.

CID officials said the accused collected extra money under the guise of expenses for passports, Covid-19 tests, medical check-ups, and clothing fees.

Topics:

Criminal Investigation Department (CID)malaysia bangladesh
Read More

Investigation report in BB reserve heist case on Nov 4

CID investigating 113 July uprising cases including 65 for murder

BB reserve heist: Probe report to be submitted on Sept 29

2 bodies found in car at Mouchak, families allege murder

Eighteen Bangladeshis pushed in by India

CID freezes 13 bank accounts of man impersonating Khaleda's voice

Latest News

ASK calls for judicial probe into Khagrachhari violence

BB, Mercantile Bank hold entrepreneurship dev training program

Nine in 10 children in Bangladesh face abuse, report finds

National Pay Commission starts work on overhauling pay scale

Brac Bank hosts Agent Meet 2025 for Nilphamari region

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x