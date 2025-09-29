Noor Ali, 13 others sued over manpower export fraud

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has filed a case against 14 people, including Noor Ali, owner of Unique Eastern (Pvt) Ltd, over allegations of organized fraud involving Tk40.71 crore in manpower exports to Malaysia.

The case was filed with Gulshan Police Station under the Money Laundering Prevention Act on Sunday, said Jashim Uddin Khan, special superintendent of CID (media).

During the investigation, CID found that the accused, through Unique Eastern (Pvt) Ltd, realized additional charges from workers seeking employment in Malaysia beyond the government-fixed migration fees.

From 2022 to 2024, the syndicate sent a total of 3,787 workers to Malaysia.

While the official fee was set at Tk78,990 per worker, Noor Ali and his associates allegedly charged Tk1.5 lakh from each.

CID officials said the accused collected extra money under the guise of expenses for passports, Covid-19 tests, medical check-ups, and clothing fees.