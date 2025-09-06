RAB arrests two main accused in attack on Malibagh Shohagh counter

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested two main accused in the attack on Sohag Paribahan counter case in the capital’s Malibagh.

The arrestees were identified as Billal Talukder, the prime accused in the case, and Bappi, the third accused, said RAB’s Media Wing Director Wing Commander Inthikab Chowdhury on Saturday.

On Wednesday, around 11:15pm, a group of 30 to 35 men armed with sharp weapons including machetes attacked two counters of Sohag Paribahan on DIT Road in Malibagh.

The incident, captured on CCTV and widely circulated on social media, sparked countrywide discussion.

RAB intensified its intelligence monitoring activities after a case was filed with Ramna Model police station on Thursday, accusing 16 people by name and several unidentified others.

Based on CCTV footage analysis and technological surveillance, RAB arrested Billal from Hatirjheel’s Ambagan area and Bappi from Keraniganj's Model Town area on Saturday.