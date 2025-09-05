Three arrested over online job and investment fraud

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested three individuals from Dhaka, Thakurgaon, and Dinajpur on charges of swindling large amount of money by offering fake jobs and high-profit investment schemes through online platforms.

The fraudsters have been identified as Akash, 22, Rashad, 28, and their associate Asad, 30.

They were arrested in raids conducted in the capital's Dhanmondi, and in Thakurgaon and Dinajpur districts over the last couple of days.

Several android phones and various SIM cards used under pseudonyms have been seized from their possession.

Special Superintendent of Police (Media), CID Dhaka, Jasim Uddin Khan confirmed their arrests.

Investigation revealed that the arrested individuals had embezzled crores of taka from common people in the name of providing jobs and making huge profits in a short time from their investments through the Telegram app.

During initial interrogation, the accused admitted to their involvement in the fraud. The CID has confirmed that many foreign and local individuals are involved in the gang. The arrested are accused in a case filed with Cantonment police station on March 26 under sections 406/420 of the Penal Code.

The CID is now investigating the case and is in hot pursuit of the remaining members of the gang.