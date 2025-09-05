Friday, September 05, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Three arrested over online job and investment fraud

CID investigating the case and is in hot pursuit of remaining members of the gang

Logo of Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Photo: BSS
Update : 05 Sep 2025, 02:26 PM

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested three individuals from Dhaka, Thakurgaon, and Dinajpur on charges of swindling large amount of money by offering fake jobs and high-profit investment schemes through online platforms.

The fraudsters have been identified as Akash, 22, Rashad, 28, and their associate Asad, 30.

They were arrested in raids conducted in the capital's Dhanmondi, and in Thakurgaon and Dinajpur districts over the last couple of days.

Several android phones and various SIM cards used under pseudonyms have been seized from their possession.

Special Superintendent of Police (Media), CID Dhaka, Jasim Uddin Khan confirmed their arrests.

Investigation revealed that the arrested individuals had embezzled crores of taka from common people in the name of providing jobs and making huge profits in a short time from their investments through the Telegram app.

During initial interrogation, the accused admitted to their involvement in the fraud. The CID has confirmed that many foreign and local individuals are involved in the gang. The arrested are accused in a case filed with Cantonment police station on March 26 under sections 406/420 of the Penal Code.

The CID is now investigating the case and is in hot pursuit of the remaining members of the gang.

Topics:

Fraudarrested
Read More

Attack on police at Adabor: 11 accused sent to jail

Cop arrested with 10,000 yaba pills

1,756 more crime suspects arrested in 24hrs

Cop arrested for leaking CMP commissioner’s walkie-talkie message

Ex-Awami League MP Opu arrested in Dhaka

Police arrest UP chairman linked to Sada Pathor looting allegations

Latest News

Powerful quake aftershocks cause more injuries in Afghanistan

Childhoods stolen: Jinjira factories exploit young workers

UK deputy PM Angela Rayner resigns over tax error

Bangladesh face Nepal without Hamza, Shamit as Hong Kong qualifier nears

Political parties join Gono Odhikar Parishad rally demanding ban on Jatiya Party

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x