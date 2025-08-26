Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Youth hacked dead in Jatrabari, another injured

'Shanto was hacked to death before our eyes while another friend was fighting for his life'

Representational photo of murder. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 26 Aug 2025, 11:35 AM

A youth was hacked to death and his friend was injured by some miscreants in the Shanir Akhra area of Jatrabari in Dhaka on Monday night.

The deceased was Shanto Ahmed Babu, 28, son of late Sadar Ali, a resident of Mridhabari in Shanir Akhra and worked at an IT company. Injured Chanchal Sharif was admitted to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) as his condition was stated to be critical.

Shanto’s younger brother’s mobile phone was snatched from a nearby alley, said Shanto’s friend Tanmoy.

He said when Shanto and four to five of his friends went to inquire about the snatched mobile phone, some 20-30 men attacked them around 10:30pm.

The attackers severed Shanto’s throat with a sharp weapon and Sharif sustained serious injuries.

“Shanto was hacked to death before our eyes while another friend was fighting for his life,” Tanmoy said, adding that they identified some of the attackers.

Shanto was from Mehendiganj upazila of Barisal district and was the son of late Sadar Ali.

Inspector Md Faruk, in-charge of the DMCH police outpost, said the body has been kept at the hospital morgue while Sharif is under treatment. Jatrabari police were informed about the incident, he added.

Topics:

JatrabariDhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH)
