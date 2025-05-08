ICT denies bail to Hasina's ex-energy adviser Tawfiq-e-Elahi

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Thursday rejected the bail petition of former energy adviser to Sheikh Hasina, Tawfiq-e-Elahi, for his alleged involvement in crimes against humanity.

A three-member bench of the International Crimes Tribunal, led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumdar, passed the order after hearing a bail petition filed by his counsel, Advocate Azizur Rahman.

During the hearing, Tawfiq’s lawyer, Azizur Rahman, said that they had not yet received a copy of the charges. As a result, they do not know when, where or whom his client is accused of killing or ordering to be killed.

He also said that the accused is over 70 years old and suffers from various illnesses. Under these circumstances, bail is necessary for him.

In response, the chief prosecutor of the Tribunal, Mohammad Tazul Islam, said that a primary allegation has been made against the accused. It states that he was involved in crimes against humanity committed across the country during the July uprising.

He was an adviser to the former prime minister and therefore bears responsibility for that prime minister’s actions.

Meanwhile, the ICT has fixed Monday for hearing the bail petition of former minister Mohammad Faruk Khan in a case filed over crimes against humanity during the July uprising.