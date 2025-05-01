Friday, May 02, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

ICT issues show-cause notice to Hasina in contempt case

The ICT issued notices after a forensic report on a viral audio clip, where the former prime minister allegedly claimed a license to kill 227 people

Illustrration: SM Iftakhar/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 01 May 2025, 08:29 PM

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has issued a show-cause notice to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Shakil Alam Bulbul, a leader of banned Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), in contempt of court case.

The tribunal headed by its Chairman Justice Golam Mortuza Mozumder passed the order on Wednesday based on the content of an audio through which she (Sheikh Hasina) interfered in the judicial process and issued threats to the tribunal.

The ICT instructed both the individuals to respond to the show cause notice by May 15, ICT Prosecutor Gazi MH Tamim said on Thursday.

The ICT issued the notices after receiving a forensic report on a recently circulated audio clip on social media that features the former prime minister saying: “I have received a license to kill 227 people.”

The leaked audio went viral on social media some time at the end of the last year.

In the leaked audio, a voice is heard saying: “227 cases have been filed against me, so I've obtained a license to kill 227 people.”

“The investigation agency conducted forensic tests and confirmed the voice belongs to Sheikh Hasina,” said the ICT prosecutor

Topics:

Sheikh HasinaInternational Crimes TribunalICT
Read More

Court orders seizure of homes, land owned by members of Hasina’s family

ICT issues show-cause notice to Hasina in contempt case

Court sets May 12 for report on arrest warrants against Hasina, 28 others

Case against Iresh, Hasina: Plaintiff, witness statements highlight gaps

Court orders issuance of arrest warrant for Saima Wazed through Interpol

Court sets May 12 for report on arrest warrants against Hasina, 52 others

Latest News

Why leaving Bangladesh feels like the only option for youths

Former IGP Modabbir Hossain Choudhury passes away

14 actors, including Riaz, Chanchal, Mamunur Rashid, named in attempted murder case

Madrid Open holder Swiatek thrashed by Gauff in semis

Tarique warns on corridor issue: National interest must come first

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x