ICT issues show-cause notice to Hasina in contempt case

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has issued a show-cause notice to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Shakil Alam Bulbul, a leader of banned Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), in contempt of court case.

The tribunal headed by its Chairman Justice Golam Mortuza Mozumder passed the order on Wednesday based on the content of an audio through which she (Sheikh Hasina) interfered in the judicial process and issued threats to the tribunal.

The ICT instructed both the individuals to respond to the show cause notice by May 15, ICT Prosecutor Gazi MH Tamim said on Thursday.

The ICT issued the notices after receiving a forensic report on a recently circulated audio clip on social media that features the former prime minister saying: “I have received a license to kill 227 people.”

The leaked audio went viral on social media some time at the end of the last year.

In the leaked audio, a voice is heard saying: “227 cases have been filed against me, so I've obtained a license to kill 227 people.”

“The investigation agency conducted forensic tests and confirmed the voice belongs to Sheikh Hasina,” said the ICT prosecutor