Masked robbers loot gold, cash from Moghbazar apartment; one injured

Assailants physically assaulted residents before fleeing with gold ornaments and cash

File image of crime scene. Photo: Collected
Update : 27 Apr 2025, 08:21 PM

An armed robbery near Nayatola Park in Moghbazar has sparked alarm among locals.

At around 8pm on Saturday, two masked individuals entered the third-floor apartment of a shopkeeper named Taher at 542/B, Hazrat Shah Noori Mazar Lane.

At the time, two women were present inside the flat. The assailants physically assaulted them before fleeing with gold ornaments and cash.

One of the victims was later admitted to a hospital.

On Sunday morning, the victims filed a case at Hatirjheel police station against two unidentified individuals.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Raju confirmed the filing of the case.

Speaking to Dhaka Tribune, OC Raju said police were dispatched to the scene immediately after receiving information about the incident.

Following an initial investigation, police confirmed that it was a premeditated robbery.

Efforts are underway to identify the culprits, the OC said.

