One killed during robbery attempt at Mohammadpur

Preparations are underway to file two separate cases at Mohammadpur police station in connection with the incident

Illustration: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 08 Sep 2025, 10:15 PM

A man was beaten to death by locals during an attempted robbery in Mohammadpur, Dhaka, on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Yamin, 23, a resident of Dhaka Udyan and the the injured was identified as Fahim, said AKM Mehedi Hasan, assistant commissioner (AC) of Mohammadpur Zone under Tejgaon Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

The incident occurred around 3:15pm on the walkway along the Buriganga River at Road No-12 in Chandrima Model Town.

Mohammadpur police said both were rescued in injured condition and taken to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared Yamin dead. Fahim was admitted for treatment.

“Locals caught the two youths while they were attempting to snatch a mobile phone and beat them. Both were seriously injured, said the assistant commissioner.

He added, “The police and locals later took them to the hospital, where Yamin succumbed to his injuries, while the other is still under treatment.”

Police said the stolen mobile phone has been recovered. Preparations were underway to file two separate cases at Mohammadpur police station in connection with the incident.

RobberyMohammadpurMob attack
