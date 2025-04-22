Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Parvez murder: Anti-Discrimination Student Movement leader arrested

He is a joint member secretary of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement’s Banani unit

Hridoy Miaji. Photo: Collected
Update : 22 Apr 2025, 07:57 PM

Law enforcement has arrested a joint member secretary of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement’s Banani unit in connection with the murder of Primeasia University student Zahidul Islam Parvez in Banani.

Members of RAB-11 arrested Hridoy Miaji, 23, in Monairkandi village, Titas upazila, Comilla, on Monday night.

Following a joint operation by RAB-1 and RAB-11, Hridoy was handed over to Banani police around 5:30pm on Tuesday.

Banani police station Officer-in-Charge Md Russell Sarwar said Hridoy is a named accused in the Parvez murder case.

Based on intelligence and information technology surveillance, law enforcers conducted a raid at the house of Hridoy’s maternal uncle, Harun-or-Rashid Sikdar, in Monairkandi and detained him.

Hridoy is the son of Mahbub Alam from Doolbdi village under Jagatpur union of Titas upazila.

Earlier on Monday morning, police arrested three others from different parts of Dhaka in the same case. They are Al Kamal Sheikh alias Kamal, 19, Alvi Hossain Junayed, 19, and Al Amin Sani, 19.

On Saturday afternoon, a quarrel broke out between Parvez and several English department students of Primeasia University allegedly over mocking two female students from the University of Scholars at Banani.

Although the dispute was initially settled, 30-40 youths later surrounded Parvez outside the campus and attacked him with sharp weapons.

Critically injured, he was rushed to Kurmitola General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

