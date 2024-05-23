RAB detains 2 suspected drug peddlers in Dinajpur

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have detained two suspected drug peddlers along with 1240 ampules of Buprenorphine injection from Dinajpur’s Sadar upazila on Wednesday.

The detainees are Jahangir Alam, 28, Mostafizur Rahman, 24.

RAB-13 Deputy Director (Media) Squadron Leader Mahmud Bashir Ahmed said the two men were arrested from Shankarpur union’s Purba Mohonpara bridge area along with 1,240 ampules of Buprenorphine injection during a drive in the evening.

During the drive, RAB members also seized a motorcycle and Tk 5,310 in cash from their possession.

According to a RAB press release, they have been smuggling banned drugs through the Bangladesh-India border area through syndicates and supplying them to drug dealers in different districts by motorbike.