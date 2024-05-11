DB Chief: Found a list of fake certificates bought in exchange for money

Additional Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Mohammad Harunor Rashid on Saturday said that the detective branch has got a list of fake certificate receivers from Technical Education Board Senior System Analyst AKM Shamsuzzaman.

Harun, also chief of Detective Branch (DB) of DMP police, said that technical education board senior system analyst AKM Shamsuzzaman and other officials of the board have been selling certificates and mark sheets for years.

“Shamsuzzaman gave us information on how to identify the certificates which have already been sold. We will provide that information to the board. They will take action to cancel them.”

He said all this in front of reporters at the DB office on Minto Road in the capital on Saturday.

Harun said that Shamsuzzaman gave fake certificates to 5,000 people. Even many officers and employees of the board were also involved with him. Shamsuzzaman gave important information on cancellation of certificates sold in exchange of money during interrogation in remand.

“Through this, the certificate can be identified and cancelled. We will convey this information to the Secretary of the Technical Education Board and concerned officials. Besides, measures will be taken on how to do the work by adding the experts of Buet.”

Shamsuzzaman had been selling certificates for a long time by managing journalists and ACC officials, said the DB chief.

When asked if any action will be taken against them, he said: "Shamsuzzaman was arrested in a raid in the capital's Kafrul area on April 1. It was the end of Ramadan. While Shamsuzzaman was on remand, many journalists called him asking for Eid bonus. In view of this, we interrogated him.”

“In the second remand interrogation, he said when, how and how much money he gave to journalists. The DB officials have contacted the officials of the concerned institutions. If any journalist wants to sit and talk face to face with Shamsuzzaman, DB will give him that opportunity.”

“We do not want to harass anyone unfairly. I have also spoken to the senior officers of the ACC. They also formed a three-member probe committee. We have also told them that you can also interrogate the information that Shamsuzzaman has given about the ACC. I will give everyone the opportunity to speak with Shamsuzzaman.”

When asked how the ACC officials got involved with Shamsuzzaman, Harun said: "Shamsuzzaman thinks that the Chairman of the Technical Education Board is surrounded by brokers. Besides, journalists and the anti-corruption commission investigate irregularities. If they are also by his side, then the fake certificate trade can be done on a large scale. That's why he built this network. Shamsuzzaman's associate Faisal used to sit in a separate house and prepare the certificate. Because of this, different people contact him. Action will be taken against everyone involved in this crime.

Shamsuzzaman was arrested by DB at midnight on March 31.

Later he was suspended by the Technical Education Board.