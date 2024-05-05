Who is Asaduzzaman Tapan, the man accused of instigating Faridpur lynching?

Dumain Union Parishad Chairman Shah Asaduzzaman Tapan has come under the spotlight repeatedly due to his controversial actions.

From allegations of illegal sand extraction to accusations of orchestrating attacks on government officials, Tapan is now accused of instigating the murder of two brothers in Faridpur.

Reports suggest that Tapan attempted to mislead the police with false information to divert attention from the attackers.

Shahjahan Khan, the father of the brothers who were beaten to death in a mob attack over allegations of setting fire to the temple, has claimed that his sons were killed not because of that but rather for failing to meet extortion demands.

He accused Chairman Shah Asaduzzaman Tapan of direct involvement in the April 18 attack.

According to Shahjahan Khan, the trouble began days earlier when Ajit Biswas, a local member, reportedly extorted money from the brothers over their construction work at the school adjacent to the temple. This alleged confrontation escalated into the violent attack on April 18, targeting the construction workers.

In a video clip that circulated widely on social media on April 21, Tapan is seen actively participating in the assault, further solidifying suspicions against him.

His sudden disappearance following the video's release has only fueled public outrage.

Who is Tapan?

UP Chairman Tapan's name had already come up in many extortion cases.

Reports suggest that he established control in the area through a network of miscreants who resorted to violence against those who opposed his extortion practices.

Allegations came up about Tapan using local arbitration as a means of extracting money from residents.

Rashedul Islam, a local resident, said that Tapan had previously obstructed the construction of a shelter project and had attacked the UNO.

Tapan was initially arrested over these actions but was later released on bail and returned to his influential position.

Apart from this, there are allegations of irregularities in the implementation of various projects of the Union Parishad.

Several local residents, including Ahmed Ali Mandal, father of injured construction worker Nannu Mandal, have complained that Tapan chairman has his own forces in the area.

These residents are afraid to speak up against him despite witnessing his various misdeeds, such as encroachment and extortion.

What happened that day?

On the evening of April 18, local residents gathered after getting news of the statue of a Kali temple in Panchapalli being on fire.

They suspected that seven workers who were involved in the construction of a toilet at Panchapalli Primary School were responsible for the incident.

When they went to the school, these workers were beaten up by the mob. Although severely injured, the workers were detained in a classroom. Initial attempts by the police and upazila administration to control the situation were unsuccessful.

Later on, additional members of the district police and administration arrived at the scene, rescued the injured workers, and transported them to the hospital.

At the time. two brothers, named Ashraful and Arshadul, were declared dead by doctors at the hospital.

Two videos, with durations of 15 and 43 seconds, depicting a person being beaten on the floor in a school classroom went viral on social media on April 21. The footage clearly shows Dumain UP Chairman Shah Md Asaduzzaman Tapan and UP member Ajit Kumar Biswas participating in the attack.

Shahjahan Khan, the father of Arshadul and Ashraful, said: “A few days before the incident, my son told me on the mobile phone that there was trouble there. A local UP member (member) Ajit Biswas asked for donations, which led to an argument with them. The attack happened after that.”

"He (Chairman Tapan) started beating my son first," Shahjahan Khan alleged. "After that, Ajit and other members joined in and assaulted them. They beat my children to death because they didn't pay. In the video, we saw that this attack was led by Chairman Tapan. Up until now, the police have failed to apprehend Tapan and Ajit. I demand their swift arrest and a fair trial."

Rizia Begum, stepmother of the two brothers, said: "Our two children were beaten to death. The attack was led by the chairman, with Ajit and other locals involved. Tapan has evaded accountability for previous incidents. The chairman and the members should be immediately arrested."

Police action

Faridpur Superintendent of Police Mohammad Morshed Alam said that four cases have been filed in connection with the attack.

Till now, twelve people have been detained in connection to the assault of the two workers. Moreover, efforts are underway to arrest the Dumain UP chairman and other members of his ward who are implicated in the incident.

The district administration also announced that a suitable reward will be given to anyone who aids in their pursuit of their perpetrators.

What DC says

Faridpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Quamrul Ahsan Talukder disclosed alarming details regarding Chairman Asaduzzaman Tapan's past.

Tapan, described as adept at eluding capture, left his mobile phone behind before going into hiding.

“Initially, we had located him in Magura. However, he managed to escape when a raid was conducted to apprehend him. Subsequently, an operation was launched in Jessore, but he was not found,” he said.

Moreover, Tapan's dubious history includes two dismissals, once for assaulting a UNO and another for involvement in a TCB card scam. However, he successfully appealed to the High Court on both occasions, allowing him to reclaim his position of influence.

Following the Faridpur incident, Chairman Asaduzzaman Tapan was seen attending a program with the Minister of Religious Affairs. When questioned, the Deputy Commissioner explained that his role as a local authority prevented him from being listed as a suspect. However, he went into hiding once the video footage was released.

The deputy commissioner urged those involved in the incident to surrender promptly and take advantage of the legal process.