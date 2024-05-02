Thursday, May 02, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
Milton Samadder now sued in child trafficking, torture cases

  • Allegedly involved in various criminal activities
  • Three cases filed so far
File Image: A team of Detective Branch (DB) of police detains Milton Samadder from Mirpur area in Dhaka on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Photo: Collected
Update : 02 May 2024, 08:45 PM

Two more cases have been filed against Milton Samadder, founder of the charity organization "Child and Old Age Care", for child trafficking and torture on Thursday.

The two cases involved allegations of beatings and trafficking of children at the Child and Old Age Care.

On Thursday morning, Mohammad Kamal Pasha, sub-inspector of DB of Mirpur division, filed a case against Milton at Mirpur Model police station alleging that he was involved in various criminal activities including providing a death certificate by forgery.

The two new cases were filed against Milton in the afternoon, Mirpur Model police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Munshi Sabbir Ahmmed told media.

So far, three cases have been filed against Milton in the capital's Mirpur Model police station.

Earlier on Thursday, a Dhaka court granted a three-day remand to Milton Samadder in a case filed on the charge of creating a fake death certificate through fraud.

Before this, Milton was produced in the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court. Police took him to court in a case filed at Mirpur Model police station. After that, he was kept in the Dhaka CMM court jail. The accused was taken to the court at around 3:30pm.

A team of DB detained Milton Samadder in Mirpur in the capital on Wednesday. He was detained around 7:30pm.

On April 25, various fraud allegations against Milton Samadder surfaced in a national daily.

It was reported that more than 16 mobile banking numbers and three bank accounts received about Tk10,00,000 monthly.

Many people also donated directly to his institution. According to the allegations, he misused these funds.

Allegations include the illegal trade of human organs, specifically pointing to the cutting and selling of kidneys.

The revelations led to individuals speaking out and a flurry of discussions on social media, culminating in Samadder's detainment.

Milton Samadder has also received three national awards for his humanitarian work.

Topics:

TortureChild traffickingCasesMilton Samaddar
