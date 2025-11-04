Court denies bail to Borsha in JnU student Jobayed murder case

A Dhaka court has rejected the bail petition of Barjis Shabnam Borsha, an accused in the murder case of Jobayed Hossen, a student of Jagannath University (JnU) and a member of the university unit of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Nazmin Akhter issued the order on Tuesday, said plaintiff’s lawyer Ishtiak Hossain Jipu

During the hearing, Borsha’s lawyer claimed she was innocent and sought bail. However, the prosecution argued that she was one of the main planners of Jobayed’s murder. The court subsequently denied the bail and sent her to jail.

Jobayed Hossen was killed on October 19 while going for tutoring in Nur Box Lane of Banshal Police Station. On October 21, Jobayed’s sister filed a case against Borsha, her boyfriend Mahir Rahman, and Fardeen Ahmed Aylan. The accused later confessed to the killing in court on the same day.

Police said the murder stemmed from a love-related dispute. Borsha had been in a nine-year relationship with Mahir. However, she recently developed a relationship with Jobayed, which angered Mahir. Amid the ensuing tensions, Borsha initially rejected Mahir but later contacted him again, stating she no longer liked Jobayed. Following this, Borsha and Mahir allegedly planned Jobayed’s murder.