Tuesday, November 04, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Court denies bail to Borsha in JnU student Jobayed murder case

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Nazmin Akter passed the order on Tuesday

Jobayed Hossen. Photo: Collected
Update : 04 Nov 2025, 06:50 PM

A Dhaka court has rejected the bail petition of Barjis Shabnam Borsha, an accused in the murder case of Jobayed Hossen, a student of Jagannath University (JnU) and a member of the university unit of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Nazmin Akhter issued the order on Tuesday, said plaintiff’s lawyer Ishtiak Hossain Jipu

During the hearing, Borsha’s lawyer claimed she was innocent and sought bail. However, the prosecution argued that she was one of the main planners of Jobayed’s murder. The court subsequently denied the bail and sent her to jail.

Jobayed Hossen was killed on October 19 while going for tutoring in Nur Box Lane of Banshal Police Station. On October 21, Jobayed’s sister filed a case against Borsha, her boyfriend Mahir Rahman, and Fardeen Ahmed Aylan. The accused later confessed to the killing in court on the same day.

Police said the murder stemmed from a love-related dispute. Borsha had been in a nine-year relationship with Mahir. However, she recently developed a relationship with Jobayed, which angered Mahir. Amid the ensuing tensions, Borsha initially rejected Mahir but later contacted him again, stating she no longer liked Jobayed. Following this, Borsha and Mahir allegedly planned Jobayed’s murder.

Topics:

Jagannath University (JnU)
Read More

Jagannath University forms 5-member EC for JnUCSU polls

JnU student drugged, robbed on bus in Dhaka

JnU student murder: 3 give confessions, 1 testifies

JnU student murder: Mother hands over prime accused Mahir to police

Police claim Jobayed murder occurred over a jealousy dispute

JnU announces 2-day mourning over student Jobayed’s murder

Latest News

6 killed as truck hits autorickshaw in Noakhali

Experts: Politics now a livelihood, not public service

Supreme Court elevates over 300 judges to district judge posts

Former US vice president Dick Cheney dies at 84

BNP suspends Kamal Jaman Mollah’s nomination in Madaripur-1

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x