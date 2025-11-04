Probe report in BB reserve heist case Dec 8

A Dhaka court on Tuesday set December 8 to submit a probe report in the case lodged over the Bangladesh Bank (BB) reserve heist that took place in 2016.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Jakir Hossain set the new date as the investigation agency, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), failed to submit the report on Tuesday.

According to the case documents, unidentified Hackers stole $101m from BB's accounts with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on February 5, 2016. Of the amount, $81 million was transferred to four accounts with RCBC in the Philippines and another $20 million to a bank in Sri Lanka.

However, the transfer of $20 million to Sri Lanka failed because of a spelling error by the hackers. Later, the BB was able to retrieve about $15 million from the Philippines.

Then Deputy Director (accounts and budgeting) of Bangladesh Bank, Zobayer Bin Huda, filed the case with Motijheel Police Station on March 15, 2016.