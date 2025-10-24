Friday, October 24, 2025

Petition seeks order to scrap India’s transit, transshipment privileges

Supreme Court lawyer Mohammad Azizul Haque filed the petition on Thursday with the relevant branch of the High Court

File image of Bangladesh High Court. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 24 Oct 2025, 12:20 AM

A writ petition has been filed with the High Court seeking directives to publicly disclose information about the transit and transshipment facilities granted to India, along with the agreements made in this regard.

The petition also called for the revocation of any privileges provided to India that were deemed detrimental to Bangladesh.

Supreme Court lawyer Mohammad Azizul Haque filed the petition on Thursday with the relevant branch of the High Court.

The respondents named in the petition included the secretaries of the foreign, finance and information ministries, as well as the chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) and other concerned officials.

Later, the petitioner’s lawyer said that a legal notice on the same issue had been sent to the authorities concerned on April 17 this year. The notice warned that if the government failed to take measures to cancel the transit and transshipment privileges and other discriminatory agreements with India, a writ petition would be filed before the High Court seeking legal remedy.

As no action was taken following the notice, the petition has now been submitted, he said, adding that the case will be heard by a dual bench of the High Court.

He further stated that India has already withdrawn the transshipment facilities it had previously granted to Bangladesh, and now the people of Bangladesh also want all privileges given to India to be revoked.

Topics:

Bangladesh-Indiawrit petitionHigh Court (HC)
