July martyr’s daughter’s rape: 3 get different jail terms in Patuakhali

Photo: Pixabay
Update : 22 Oct 2025, 04:31 PM

A Patuakhali court on Wednesday sentenced two teenage boys to 13 years' jail while another to ten years' jail in a case over the rape of the daughter of a July martyr in 2025.

Patuakhali Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Nilufar Shirin handed down the punishment.

According to the prosecution, Lamia, the 18-year-old daughter of July martyr Jashim Uddin, was violated by the three teenage convicts while going to her maternal grandfather’s house in Pangashia union of Dumki upazila on March 18, 2025.

During the trial proceedings, Lamia was reported to have killed herself by hanging herself from the ceiling at her rented house on Road-6 in the Shekhertek area of the capital.

A case was filed in this connection with the Dumki Police Station.

Police submitted a charge sheet against them.

Jasim Uddin was killed in police firing during the July movement in Dhaka.

