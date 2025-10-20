All three accused in Savar rape case arrested

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Monday arrested the third accused in the rape case of a 25-year-old former private university student in Savar.

Biplob Rozario, was arrested from the Diabari area of Uttara around 3:15pm, said RAB-4 (CPC-2) Company Commander Squadron Leader Md Nazmul Islam.

With this, all three accused in the case have been arrested.

Earlier on Sunday night, the main accused, Sohel Rozario, was detained in Gazipur by the Dhaka District North Detective Branch (DB).

A Dhaka court on Monday placed Sohel on a three-day remand after police had sought seven days for interrogation, said Inspector Md Kamal Uddin of Dhaka District Police. No defence lawyer was present during the hearing.

Earlier, the court granted a two-day remand for co-accused Mithu Biswas.

The case, filed on Thursday with Savar Model Police Station, accuses Sohel Rozario of rape, while Biplob Rozario and Mithu Biswas are charged with abetting the crime.