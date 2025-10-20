Monday, October 20, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

All three accused in Savar rape case arrested

Court places main accused, Sohel Rozario, on a three-day remand

All three accused in the Savar rape case arrested. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 20 Oct 2025, 07:21 PM

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Monday arrested the third accused in the rape case of a 25-year-old former private university student in Savar.

Biplob Rozario, was arrested from the Diabari area of Uttara around 3:15pm, said RAB-4 (CPC-2) Company Commander Squadron Leader Md Nazmul Islam.

With this, all three accused in the case have been arrested.

Earlier on Sunday night, the main accused, Sohel Rozario, was detained in Gazipur by the Dhaka District North Detective Branch (DB).

A Dhaka court on Monday placed Sohel on a three-day remand after police had sought seven days for interrogation, said Inspector Md Kamal Uddin of Dhaka District Police. No defence lawyer was present during the hearing.

Earlier, the court granted a two-day remand for co-accused Mithu Biswas.

The case, filed on Thursday with Savar Model Police Station, accuses Sohel Rozario of rape, while Biplob Rozario and Mithu Biswas are charged with abetting the crime.

Topics:

UttaraPolice StationRapid Action Battalion (RAB)
Read More

RAB member, child among three killed in Patuakhali bus crash

RAB DG warns of action against untoward incidents during Durga Puja

Youth killed in Uttara road crash

RAB: Two arrested with 190kg black stone idol in Bogra

84 rescued, 3 traffickers held in joint BGB-RAB raid in Teknaf

3 held over torturing youth by unleashing dog in Comilla

Latest News

Dembele returns for PSG after six weeks out

Women’s football squad announced for Thailand friendlies

EU says Israel sanctions still on table despite ceasefire

Rash Purnima: Forest dept sets 5 routes to Dublar Char

Fishing festival celebrated at Buri Dam

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x