Asif Mahmud pleads exemplary punishment for accused of crimes against humanity

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives (LGRD) Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain on Thursday pleaded for awarding exemplary punishment to those involved in committing crimes against humanity during the mass uprising in July and August 2024.

He made the plea in his testimony as a prosecution witness (PW)-19 in a case filed under the crimes against humanity over the killings of six innocent people in the city’s Chankharpul area on August 5, 2024.

Asif Mahmud testified for the second day at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)-1 and was later cross-examined by the defence counsels.

At the end of Thursday’s proceedings, Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, chairman of the three-member panel of the ICT-1, adjourned the hearing till October 26.

Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam, prosecutors Mizanul Islam, Gazi MH Tamim and others were present in the courtroom during the hearing.

Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain testified for the first time on October 9, narrating how he saw two people being shot dead in front of him during police firing in the capital’s Chankharpul area on August 5, 2024.

During the testimony, he accused the ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Habibur Rahman, Awami League leaders, and the commanding authority in the police of the killings.

Asif described how intelligence personnel from various agencies tried to persuade them to withdraw the movement.

While being detained at the DB office, they were repeatedly told that they had been brought there under the orders of the prime minister and the home minister, and that failure to comply would result in their deaths.

“However, the DB spared our lives,” he said.

The ICT-1 on July 14 framed charges against eight accused, including former commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Habibur Rahman, in the case.

Out of the eight accused, four are under arrest and facing trial in person. They are--former officer-in-charge of Shahbagh police station Md Arshad Hossain, constables Md Sujon Miah, Md Imaj Hossain Emon and Md Nasirul Islam.

The other four fugitive accused are--former DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman, former joint commissioner Sudip Kumar Chakraborty, former additional deputy commissioner Shah Alam Md Akhtarul Islam and former assistant commissioner Mohammad Imrul.

The prosecution, led by Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam, had argued for framing charges against the accused on July 3, while the defence counsels submitted discharge petitions for their clients.

Advocate Saddam Hossain Ovy argued for accused inspector Arshad, Barrister Sifat Mahmud for constable Md Sujon, Advocate Shibli Sadekin for constable Imaj Hossain Emon, Advocate Abul Hasan for constable Nasirul Islam, while state-appointed counsel Advocate Md Kutub Uddin defended the four fugitive accused in the tribunal.

The prosecution on May 25 filed the formal charge against eight in the case. It was the maiden formal charge filed at the ICT in cases lodged over the July–August mass uprising.

Shahriar Khan Anas, Sheikh Mahdi Hasan Zunayed, Md Yakub, Md Rakib Hawlader, Md Ismamul Haque and Manik Miah embraced martyrdom in the incident.

The investigation agency of the tribunal filed the 90-page probe report on April 20.