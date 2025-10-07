War crimes tribunal opens inquiry into Awami League

The investigation agency of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has formally initiated an inquiry into the Awami League, following a petition that accuses the party of involvement in crimes against humanity and seeks its trial and disqualification from political activities.

Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam confirmed the development on Tuesday, saying that an investigation officer has already been appointed to oversee the process.

The move comes in response to a petition submitted on October 2, 2024, by Bobby Hajjaj, Chairman of the National Democratic Movement (NDM).

The petition alleges that the Awami League, along with the 14-party alliance, was directly involved in ordering mass killings and should be held accountable as a criminal organization.

Speaking to reporters earlier, the chief prosecutor said: “We are conducting a preliminary investigation to determine whether the Awami League can be held accountable as an organisation accused of crimes against humanity. Once the full investigation begins, we will assess the progress of the case. For now, we are carefully examining the allegations.”

Legal proceedings will follow upon completion of the investigation, subject to findings and tribunal directives.