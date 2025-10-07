Thursday, October 09, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

War crimes tribunal opens inquiry into Awami League

On October 2, 2024, NDM Chairman Bobby Hajjaj submitted petition to the chief prosecutor demanding trial of Awami League

File image of International Crimes Tribunal. Photo: Collected
Update : 07 Oct 2025, 03:50 PM

The investigation agency of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has formally initiated an inquiry into the Awami League, following a petition that accuses the party of involvement in crimes against humanity and seeks its trial and disqualification from political activities.

Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam confirmed the development on Tuesday, saying that an investigation officer has already been appointed to oversee the process.

The move comes in response to a petition submitted on October 2, 2024, by Bobby Hajjaj, Chairman of the National Democratic Movement (NDM).

The petition alleges that the Awami League, along with the 14-party alliance, was directly involved in ordering mass killings and should be held accountable as a criminal organization.

Speaking to reporters earlier, the chief prosecutor said: “We are conducting a preliminary investigation to determine whether the Awami League can be held accountable as an organisation accused of crimes against humanity. Once the full investigation begins, we will assess the progress of the case. For now, we are carefully examining the allegations.”

Legal proceedings will follow upon completion of the investigation, subject to findings and tribunal directives.

Topics:

Awami LeagueInternational Crimes Tribunal (ICT)
Read More

Tajul: Captives under enforced disappearance called by code name 'Monalisa'

Warrants issued for arrest of Hasina, 29 others in 2 enforced disappearance cases

ICT gets formal charge against 4 in case over Rampura massacre

Tajul: A party can’t be punished like a person, but legal action is possible

ICT accused can't hold MP or govt post from now

Chief prosecutor: Investigation reports on major abduction cases to be submitted this week

Latest News

Zidane's son Luca 'proud' to play for Algeria

UN says has enough stocks to feed entire Gaza for 3 months

Tarique: Democracy means ensuring people’s freedom, basic rights

Israel says Gaza deal to take effect only after receiving cabinet approval

Shahidul Alam, fellow activists taken to Israel’s Ketziot prison

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x