Monday, September 22, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

HC: Why not include Bhanga in Faridpur-5 constituency

Election Commission has been made respondent to the rule which is returnable in ten day

File image of High Court. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 22 Sep 2025, 07:19 PM

The High Court on Monday issued a rule asking the government to explain as to why directives should not be given to the authorities concerned to form the Faridpur-5 constituency with Bhanga upazila after separating it from Faridpur-4 constituency.

The HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Mia and Justice Biswajit Debnath issued the rule after hearing a writ petition.

The Election Commission has been made respondent to the rule which is returnable in ten days.

Barrister Muhammad Humayun Kabir Pallab stood for the petition.

16 individuals including former BNP Faridpur district unit president Zahirul Haque Shahzada Mia filed the writ petition challenging the move of Election Commission about re-demarcation of parliamentary constituencies in Faridpur.

The Election Commission recently issued a gazette which redrew boundaries for 46 parliamentary constituencies ahead of the national election.

According to the gazette, the Election Commission redrew boundaries of Faridpur-4 constituency excluding two unions and attached these to unions to the Faridpur-2 constituency.

Topics:

HIgh CourtFaridpurElection Commission (EC)
Read More

EU pre-election team meets EC over parliamentary polls

EC directs settlement of NID correction applications within 45 days

EU pre-election observer team arrives on Sept 22

Election Commission: Final voter list on November 18

Election Commission: Decision on new party registration next week

EC: Expats voter registration to begin in October

Latest News

Why political leaders are in Yunus’ entourage on US trip

Playground or danger zone? Inside Bosila Govt Primary School

India: Adani gag order fuels press freedom fears

Dengue: 2 die, 678 hospitalized in 24hrs

Over 700 prison escapees are still at large a year after the prison break

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x