HC: Why not include Bhanga in Faridpur-5 constituency

The High Court on Monday issued a rule asking the government to explain as to why directives should not be given to the authorities concerned to form the Faridpur-5 constituency with Bhanga upazila after separating it from Faridpur-4 constituency.

The HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Mia and Justice Biswajit Debnath issued the rule after hearing a writ petition.

The Election Commission has been made respondent to the rule which is returnable in ten days.

Barrister Muhammad Humayun Kabir Pallab stood for the petition.

16 individuals including former BNP Faridpur district unit president Zahirul Haque Shahzada Mia filed the writ petition challenging the move of Election Commission about re-demarcation of parliamentary constituencies in Faridpur.

The Election Commission recently issued a gazette which redrew boundaries for 46 parliamentary constituencies ahead of the national election.

According to the gazette, the Election Commission redrew boundaries of Faridpur-4 constituency excluding two unions and attached these to unions to the Faridpur-2 constituency.