Elevated Expressway work halted in Panthakunja, Hatirjheel sections

The Chamber Court of the Appellate Division has not suspended the order restricting any construction of the Elevated Expressway in the open space of "Panthakunja Park" near Saarc Fountain intersection and the Hatirjheel reservoir.

However, the matter will be heard again next week. As a result, lawyers said that the order to stop construction work on the elevated expressway in the Panthakunja and Hatirjheel sections remains in effect for now.

On Tuesday, the Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division, led by Justice Md Rezaul Haque, passed the order. Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua represented the petitioners in court.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the High Court ordered a halt to the construction of the elevated expressway in Panthakunja Park near Sonargaon and in the Hatirjheel section. At the same time, the court directed that Panthakunja Park be reopened for the public.

The order came from a High Court bench consisting of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Mia and Justice Biswajit Debnath after hearing the writ petition. Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua represented the petitioners in the High Court.

Previously, nine individuals, including environmental activist Amirul Rajiv, Professor Anu Muhammad, and Professor Gitiara Nasreen, filed the writ petition in the High Court seeking a ban on the construction of the elevated expressway in Panthakunja Park near Sonargaon and the Hatirjheel section.

The writ petition was filed, attaching various reports published in newspapers. Following the hearing, the High Court issued the order along with a rule.