Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Elevated Expressway work halted in Panthakunja, Hatirjheel sections

Previously, nine individuals filed a writ petition seeking ban on construction of elevated expressway in the two areas

File image of Supreme Court. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 16 Sep 2025, 01:50 PM

The Chamber Court of the Appellate Division has not suspended the order restricting any construction of the Elevated Expressway in the open space of "Panthakunja Park" near Saarc Fountain intersection and the Hatirjheel reservoir.

However, the matter will be heard again next week. As a result, lawyers said that the order to stop construction work on the elevated expressway in the Panthakunja and Hatirjheel sections remains in effect for now.

On Tuesday, the Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division, led by Justice Md Rezaul Haque, passed the order. Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua represented the petitioners in court.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the High Court ordered a halt to the construction of the elevated expressway in Panthakunja Park near Sonargaon and in the Hatirjheel section. At the same time, the court directed that Panthakunja Park be reopened for the public.

The order came from a High Court bench consisting of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Mia and Justice Biswajit Debnath after hearing the writ petition. Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua represented the petitioners in the High Court.

Previously, nine individuals, including environmental activist Amirul Rajiv, Professor Anu Muhammad, and Professor Gitiara Nasreen, filed the writ petition in the High Court seeking a ban on the construction of the elevated expressway in Panthakunja Park near Sonargaon and the Hatirjheel section.

The writ petition was filed, attaching various reports published in newspapers. Following the hearing, the High Court issued the order along with a rule.

Topics:

Elevated ExpresswayHigh Court (HC)
Read More

HC Justice Md Akhtaruzzaman resigns

HC Justice Akhtaruzzaman steps down; president accepts resignation

HC imposes ban on construction of Elevated Expressway using Hatirjheel, Panthakunja Park

Jucsu polls: HC restores Amartya Roy’s candidacy

Former DC Sultana secures bail in journo Arif torture case

HC rejects Zulias Cizar’s writ on Ducsu candidacy

Latest News

Bangladesh face Afghanistan in must-win Asia Cup clash

Same old makeshift grounds for the new season kick-Off?

Salehuddin: Govt procuring LNG after comparing international prices

Israel bombards Gaza city as UN probe accuses it of genocide

Protesters besiege election office in Bagerhat demanding restoration of 4 parliamentary seats

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x