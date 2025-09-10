Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

HC imposes ban on construction of Elevated Expressway using Hatirjheel, Panthakunja Park

The court also asked the authorities concerned to open the Panthakunja Park for the public

File image of Bangladesh High Court. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 10 Sep 2025, 09:48 PM

The High Court on Wednesday asked the authorities concerned to stop construction work of the Elevated Expressway on the portion of Hatirjheel and Panthakunja Park.

The HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Mia and Justice Biswajit Debnath passed the order after hearing a petition.

The court also asked the authorities concerned to open the Panthakunja Park for the public.

Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua stood for the petitioner.

Earlier, nine people, including Amirul Rajiv, a prominent environmentalist, Prof Gitiara Nasreen and Anu Muhammad, filed a writ petition seeking a ban on the construction work of the Elevated Expressway damaging Hatirjheel and Panthakunja Park.

Topics:

HatirjheelHigh Court (HC)
Read More

Jucsu polls: HC restores Amartya Roy’s candidacy

Former DC Sultana secures bail in journo Arif torture case

HC rejects Zulias Cizar’s writ on Ducsu candidacy

Cizar moves HC to reinstate candidacy, postpone Ducsu polls

Hearing on Ducsu elections begins in Appellate Division

HC returns control of judiciary to SC

Latest News

Officials: Bangladeshis in Nepal safe, will return home soon

Dhaka reaffirms support for 2-state solution to Palestine crisis

EU lauds Dhaka’s collaborative efforts in addressing irregular migration

Bangladesh seek winning start to Asia Cup

MBS: Gaza belongs to the Palestinians, Saudi Arabia stands with Qatar

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x