HC imposes ban on construction of Elevated Expressway using Hatirjheel, Panthakunja Park

The High Court on Wednesday asked the authorities concerned to stop construction work of the Elevated Expressway on the portion of Hatirjheel and Panthakunja Park.

The HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Mia and Justice Biswajit Debnath passed the order after hearing a petition.

The court also asked the authorities concerned to open the Panthakunja Park for the public.

Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua stood for the petitioner.

Earlier, nine people, including Amirul Rajiv, a prominent environmentalist, Prof Gitiara Nasreen and Anu Muhammad, filed a writ petition seeking a ban on the construction work of the Elevated Expressway damaging Hatirjheel and Panthakunja Park.