Latif Siddiqui, journalist Manzurul’s bail plea rejected

Sixteen people were arrested, and the case was filed the following day

Representational Image. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 04 Sep 2025, 06:18 PM

A Dhaka court on Thursday rejected the bail petitions of former minister Abdul Latif Siddiqui and journalist Manzurul Ahsan Panna in a case filed by Shahbagh police under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Metropolitan Magistrate Hasib Ullah Pias issued the order.

Siddiqui, 87, a freedom fighter, and Panna were charged after an event organized by “Moncho 71” on August 28 was disrupted, participants were assaulted, and some, including Siddiqui, were confined. Sixteen people were arrested, and the case was filed the following day.

Other accused include Professor Sheikh Hafizur Rahman Karzon, Golam Mostafa, Zakir Hossain, Md. Toushiful Bari Khan, and several others.

 

Topics:

Abdul Latif Siddiqui
