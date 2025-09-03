Cizar moves HC to reinstate candidacy, postpone Ducsu polls

Md Zulias Cizar Talukdar has filed a writ petition with the High Court seeking reinstatement of his candidacy and ballot number for the vice-president (VP) post in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) election.

The petition also requested postponing of the Ducsu and hall union elections until his name and ballot number are restored to the final candidate list.

His lawyer, Rashida Chowdhury Neelu told Bangla Tribune the writ was filed on August 31 with the relevant branch of the High Court.

In the petition, the court has been asked to issue a rule questioning why the decision to exclude Talukdar’s name and ballot number from the final candidate list—and the move to form a three-member syndicate committee to probe allegations against him—should not be declared beyond legal authority.

Talukdar had initially been cleared as a VP candidate in the DUCSU election. Following scrutiny, the Election Commission (EC) published the final candidate list on August 26, which included his name with ballot number 26.

After the list was published, the house tutor of Salimullah Muslim Hall, who also served as an assistant returning officer, filed a complaint with the EC alleging that Talukdar was linked to the banned Chhatra League. The matter was later heard by the Election Appeal Tribunal, which refrained from making a decision and instead forwarded a recommendation to the EC. Based on that recommendation, the EC removed Talukdar’s candidacy and ballot number.

On August 27, Talukdar served a legal notice to the chief returning officer, stating that he had not been given the opportunity to defend himself against the allegations. As no action followed, he moved to the High Court to seek reinstatement of his candidacy.