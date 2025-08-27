Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah put on 5-day remand

A Dhaka court on Wednesday placed former vice chancellor of Begum Rokeya University Dr Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah on a five-day remand in a graft case.

Acting Judge of the Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Court Md Ibrahim Mia passed the order after hearing a petition filed by ACC.

Assistant Director of ACC Minhaz bin Islam, also the investigating officer of the case, sought 10-day remand for him.

Detectives arrested Kalimullah from Dhaka’s Mohammadpur area in a graft case on August 7.

ACC filed a case against five people including Kalimullah and former vice-chancellor of the university AKM Nurun Nabi in a graft case on June 18.

According to the case statement, all of them in collusion with each other changed the design of the Begum Rokeya University Development Project by abusing power, disregarding the Development Project Proposal (DPP).

They allegedly signed contracts exceeding Tk30 crore in value without seeking approval from the relevant ministry or department.

Besides, they were also involved in misusing security deposits deducted from the contractor’s running bills by keeping them as Fixed Deposit Receipts (FDRs) in a bank and subsequently issued No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to allow the contractor to secure loans against those FDRs, embezzling Tk4 crore from government funds.