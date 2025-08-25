Tawhid Afridi placed on 5-day remand

A Dhaka court on Monday placed content creator Tawhid Afridi on a 5-day remand in a case lodged over the murder of Asadul Haque Babu in the city's Jatrabari area during the July Uprising.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sarah Farzana Haque passed the order as police produced Afridi before the court, and the investigation officer, CID Inspector Khan Md Erfan, pleaded to place him on a seven-day remand.

A team of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police on Sunday arrested Tawhid Afridi from Barisal.

The court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Zia Uddin on August 18 had placed Afridi's father, Md Nasir Uddin Sathi, chairman of private television channel Mytv, on a five-day remand in the same case.

According to the case documents, Md Asadul Haque Babu, 24, joined an anti-discrimination student movement rally in the Jatrabari area on August 5, 2024. He got shot on his chest and leg at around 2:30pm and was rushed to the nearby hospital. Doctors at the hospital declared him dead.

Babu's father, Joynal Abedin, on August 30, 2024, filed the case with the Jatrabari police station against 25 people, including the ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.