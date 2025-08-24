Monday, August 25, 2025

Ducsu voter list withdrawn from website amid privacy concerns

The decision followed a writ seeking to restrict voters' personal info in Ducsu polls

File image of Ducsu. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 24 Aug 2025, 10:51 PM

The final voter list for the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) and Hall Parliament Elections 2025 will not be displayed publicly on the university website, following a writ petition filed in the High Court.

According to a notification signed by the chief returning officer of the Ducsu and Hall Parliament Elections, the public display of the voter list has been halted starting Sunday.

However, the list will remain accessible to the concerned hall authorities and offices.

The decision follows a writ petition submitted to the High Court seeking restrictions on the publication of personal information of voters in the Ducsu elections.

The petition also requested that photos of female students who wish to keep their images private not be made public.

Five students of Dhaka University—Sabikun Nahar Tamanna, Md Zakaria, Fatema, Tasnim Jhuma and Redwan Mondal Rifat—jointly filed the writ in the relevant High Court branch on Sunday.

Advocate Faizullah Faiz represented the petitioners in court.

The vice-chancellor of Dhaka University and the chief returning officer of the elections have been named as respondents in the petition.

