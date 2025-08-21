July mass killings: High Court declares United Nations' report ‘historic document’

The High Court has declared the United Nations report on the mass killings surrounding the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement as a "historic document."

The court has directed the relevant authorities to issue a gazette notification within the next three months declaring it as the "July Revolution-2024." The case has been declared a continuing case.

Following a related writ petition, the High Court bench comprising Justice Fahmida Quader and Justice Mubina Asaf delivered the verdict on Thursday.

Lawyer Md Tanvir Ahmed argued in favour of the writ in court.

Later, the lawyer stated that the court asked why the United Nations fact-finding report on human rights violations during the July–August uprising should not be declared a "historic document." At the same time, an explanation was sought as to why the report should not be preserved for research and knowledge for future generations.

Initially, August 3 had been set as the date for delivering the verdict on this rule. However, as the state sought more time, the court announced the verdict on this day.

Earlier, Supreme Court lawyer Md Tanvir Ahmed filed the writ with the High Court on August 13, 2024. The writ sought directions to take necessary measures against those responsible for sustaining fascist rule and the July–August mass killings. After the preliminary hearing, on Friday, the High Court issued a rule asking why directives should not be given to prosecute those responsible for the killings of innocent people in the country.

The fact-finding mission of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) published a report analyzing human rights violations in Bangladesh from July 1 to August 15, 2024. The report included interviews with the severely injured and many demonstrators. The report was published in February and was attached to the supplementary petition of the writ this month.