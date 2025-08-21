August 21 grenade attack: SC verdict on Tarique, Babar acquittal appeal Sept 4

The Appellate Division has set September 4 to deliver the final verdict on a petition filed challenging a High Court (HC) order that acquitted all convicts, including BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, in the sensational August 21 grenade attack case.

A six-member bench, led by Chief Justice Dr Syed Refaat Ahmed, on Thursday fixed the date upon completion of the appeal hearing.

On December 1 last year, the HC overturned the verdict of a lower court in two cases filed over the August 21 grenade attack, acquitting all convicts, including BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman and former state minister for home affairs Lutfozzaman Babar.

On March 19, the state filed an appeal against the HC verdict in the 21st August grenade attack case.

On July 31, the SC set August 13 to hear the petition filed challenging the HC order.

For the past few days, the court heard the petition and finally set September 4 to deliver the verdict.

The grenade attack, a shocking incident, occurred on Dhaka's Bangabandhu Avenue on August 21, 2004.

On October 10, 2018, a speedy trial tribunal in Dhaka issued a verdict in one of the cases (pertaining to murder and explosives).

The tribunal sentenced 19 accused, including former state minister for home affairs Lutfozzaman Babar and former deputy education minister Abdus Salam Pintu, to death.

Besides, 19 others, including BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman, were handed life imprisonment sentences, while 11 accused received various terms of imprisonment and fines.

The judgment was subsequently transferred to the HC in 2018, registered as a death reference case.