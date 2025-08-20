SC stays bail of SI Sazzad in murder case during July uprising

The Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division on Wednesday stayed the HC order granting bail to Sazzad Uz Zaman, sub-inspector of Jatrabari police station, in connection with the murder of Imam Hasan Taim during the July uprising.

The chamber judge of the Appellate Division, Justice Md Rezaul Haque, passed the order after hearing a petition filed by the state.

It also asked SI Sazzad to surrender before the court soon.

Additional Attorney General Barrister Aneek R Haque represented the state.

Earlier, on May 20, the High Court granted bail to SI Sazzad in the case.

Later, he was freed from jail on bail.

On July 19, the family members of the July martyrs and injured victims staged a demonstration in front of the secretariat demanding the re-arrest of SI Sazzad.

They also demanded the resignation of Law Adviser Asif Nazrul and two justices of the High Court who granted bail to Sazzad.