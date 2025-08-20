Actor Siddique taken into custody in murder case

Following the July protests, the court has now approved the arrest of actor Siddiqur Rahman Siddique in connection with the murder case of furniture worker Parvez Bepari, under Gulshan Police Station.

On Wednesday, the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Zakir Hossain in Dhaka granted the request for his arrest.

On August 12, the investigation officer of the case, Sub-Inspector Md Samiul Islam of Gulshan police station, had filed the application seeking his arrest.

On Wednesday, Siddikur was presented before the court and after a hearing, the court approved his arrest.

According to case records, on the afternoon of April 29, a group of youths assaulted Siddique, labeling him an affiliate of the Awami League and handed him over to Ramna police station on Bailey Road in Dhaka.

Subsequently, he was remanded for seven days in connection with the attempted murder case of van driver Jabbar Ali Howlader under Gulshan police station and remained in custody following the remand.

Case details indicate that during the July uprising, on July 19, 2024, furniture worker Parvez Bepari, 23, along with friends, participated in a demonstration in front of Subastu Tower under Gulshan police station.

He was injured by bullets fired by the accused after Friday prayers and was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where he was declared dead by the attending doctors.

The victim’s father, Md Sabuj, filed the case with Gulshan Police Station on July 2.