Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Actor Siddique taken into custody in murder case

Siddique was produced before the court on Wednesday and following the hearing, the court sanctioned his arrest

File image of Siddiqur Rahman Siddique. Photo: UNB
Update : 20 Aug 2025, 02:35 PM

Following the July protests, the court has now approved the arrest of actor Siddiqur Rahman Siddique in connection with the murder case of furniture worker Parvez Bepari, under Gulshan Police Station.

On Wednesday, the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Zakir Hossain in Dhaka granted the request for his arrest.

On August 12, the investigation officer of the case, Sub-Inspector Md Samiul Islam of Gulshan police station, had filed the application seeking his arrest.

On Wednesday, Siddikur was presented before the court and after a hearing, the court approved his arrest.

According to case records, on the afternoon of April 29, a group of youths assaulted Siddique, labeling him an affiliate of the Awami League and handed him over to Ramna police station on Bailey Road in Dhaka.

Subsequently, he was remanded for seven days in connection with the attempted murder case of van driver Jabbar Ali Howlader under Gulshan police station and remained in custody following the remand.

Case details indicate that during the July uprising, on July 19, 2024, furniture worker Parvez Bepari, 23, along with friends, participated in a demonstration in front of Subastu Tower under Gulshan police station.

He was injured by bullets fired by the accused after Friday prayers and was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where he was declared dead by the attending doctors.

The victim’s father, Md Sabuj, filed the case with Gulshan Police Station on July 2.

Topics:

CourtAwami League (AL)Revolution 2024
Read More

Ex-acting mayor of GCC on 3-day remand in attempted murder case

BNP's Salam Azad criticizes Awami League, recalls Ziaur Rahman’s contributions

Chittagong double murder: Sajjad's wife Tamanna on remand

Hasina among 98 people sued an attempted murder case

From strikes to uprisings: 25 years of political bloodshed in Bangladesh

26 accused shown arrested in murder case at Geneva Camp

Latest News

AAAB hosts Networking Hub with GP CEO Yasir Azman

Chhatra Dal announces Ducsu panel led by Abid, Hamim, and Mayed

Ex-acting mayor of GCC on 3-day remand in attempted murder case

Jamaat holds emergency executive council meeting

Rain likely to persist in Dhaka, 7 other divisions

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x