Chittagong double murder: Sajjad's wife Tamanna on remand

Chittagong Metropolitan-1 Court has approved a three-day remand of Sharmin Akter Tamanna, the wife of Sajjad Hossain, in the case of a double murder in a private car in Bakalia, Chittagong.

At the same time, the court ordered her to be produced in connection with the double murder case. This order was issued on Tuesday afternoon after a hearing, following the application of the case investigation officer, by Judge Abu Bakar Siddiq of Chittagong Metropolitan-1 Court. Case investigation officer Mozammel Haque confirmed this information.

Mozammel Haque, the investigation officer of the double murder case said: “In the double murder case in Bakalia, a seven-day remand was requested for questioning Tamanna Akter Sharmin. After hearing the case, the court approved a three-day remand. At the same time, the court ordered her to be shown arrested in the case.”

On March 15, the police arrested Sajjad Hossain from a shopping mall in Dhaka. The next day, Tamanna threatened on social media that she would throw bundles of money to secure Sajjad's bail.

On March 30, two people were shot dead in a private car on Bakalia Access Road. One of the victims’ mothers filed the case. Sajjad, his wife Tamanna, and several others were made defendants in the case.

The police have already arrested seven people, including Tamanna, in connection with the case. Preliminary investigation confirmed that the double murder occurred over five reasons, including control over the jute business in the Bayazid area.

In addition, Tamanna faces multiple cases, including charges of issuing murder threats. She has already been shown to be arrested in a case over the killing of five people by gunfire during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.