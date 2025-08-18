Monday, August 18, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Reinstatement of 85 upazila election officers: SC releases full text of verdict

The court directed that the 85 officials be paid all dues since 2007 and that their dismissal period be counted as special leave

 

File image of Election Commission. Photo: Collected
Update : 18 Aug 2025, 04:53 PM

The Appellate Division on Monday published the full text of its judgment on the reinstatement of 85 upazila election officers who were dismissed in 2007.

The court also directed the authorities concerned to pay their due salaries and allowances from 2007 and to treat their dismissal period as special leave.

Earlier, on February 25, the Appellate Division ordered the reinstatement of the 85 officers after rejecting an appeal petition filed in 2022.

Senior Advocate Salah Uddin Dolon and Barrister Ruhul Kuddus Kajol appeared for the petitioner, while Additional Attorney General Aneek R Haque represented the state.

Advocate Muhammad Khalequzzaman Bhuiyan represented the Election Commission.

On September 3, 2005, the government appointed 327 upazila election officers through the Public Service Commission (PSC).

Two years later, on September 3, 2007, 85 of them were dismissed amid controversy over the recruitment during the four-party alliance government.

On March 23, 2009, the Administrative Appellate Tribunal rejected the appeal submitted by the dismissed officials.

Later, they filed another appeal challenging the order.

On April 12, 2010, the tribunal ordered reinstatement of the 85 dismissed officials.

However, on September 1, 2022, the Appellate Division overturned that decision, effectively blocking their return to service.

In 2023, the officials filed a review petition challenging the 2022 verdict.

A hearing on the petition was held on February 20.

Finally, on February 25, the Appellate Division scrapped its own 2022 verdict and ordered their reinstatement.

Topics:

Election Commission (EC)Appellate DivisionPublic Service Commission (PSC)
