Monday, August 18, 2025

ICT orders arrest of 5 for Gazipur staged shootout of 7 youths

In October 2016, seven youths were detained in Gazipur, later shot dead and falsely labeled as militants

File image of International Crimes Tribunal. Photo: Collected
Update : 18 Aug 2025, 02:45 PM

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)-1 on Monday issued arrest warrants against five people, including former inspector general of police (IGP) Mohammad Javed Patwary, over the killing of seven youths in a staged shootout in Gazipur in 2016.

A three-member panel of the tribunal, led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, passed the order after allowing a prosecution plea.

According to case documents, law enforcement agencies detained the seven youths from different parts of the country and kept them confined in a house in Gazipur in October 2016.

They were later shot dead in cold blood and falsely branded as militants.

The father of one of the victims, madrasa student Ibrahim, lodged a complaint with the tribunal over the killing of his son.

Following an investigation, the prosecution petitioned the court to issue arrest warrants against five people, including the then head of Special Branch (SB) Mohammad Javed Patwary.

Prosecutor Gazi MH Tamim moved the plea before the court.

Topics:

International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)Dr Mohammad Javed PatwaryInspector General of Police (IGP)
Dhaka Tribune Bangla
