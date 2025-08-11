Monday, August 11, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Shomi Kaiser secures bail in attempted murder case

Shomi Kaiser was accused after one Jubayer Hasan was shot during a protest on August 4, 2024

File image of Shomi Kaiser. Photo: Collected
Update : 11 Aug 2025, 03:01 PM

The High Court (HC) has granted bail to Shomi Kaiser in a case over attempted murder during the July uprising in Uttara of Dhaka.

A High Court bench of Justice ASM Abdul Mobin and Justice Md Jabid Hossain passed the order after hearing a petition for bail on Sunday.

But the matter of granting bail was disclosed on Monday.

According to the case statement, pro-Awami League people opened fire when Tongi Government College student Jubayer Hasan Yusuf and others were staging demonstrations in Azampur area under Uttara Purbo police station on August 4, 2024.

Jubayer sustained bullet injuries in his neck and was admitted to a hospital.

Later on August 22, he filed a case naming 11 people and 150 to 200 unnamed others with the police station concerned. 

Shomi Kaiser was an accused in the case.

On November 5 last, the law enforcers detained her from her residence in Uttara Sector-4 and the next day she was shown arrested in the case.

On December 8, the High Court granted her bail for three months in another case but on December 12, the Appellate Division stayed the HC order.

Topics:

Bangladesh High Court
Read More

Bail granted to ex-SI Akbar, prime accused in Rayhan custodial death in Sylhet

HC upholds life term for 2 cops over custodial killing

Blogger Avijit murder: Life-term convict Farabi granted bail

SC overturns death sentence of ex-AL leader for 1971 war crimes

Govt: Yunus does not want to be declared 'national reformer'

Grenade attack case: SC to hear appeal petition challenging acquittal of Tarique, Babar Thursday

Latest News

35-year-old man dies as train hits him in Jamalpur

Rusty wheels on the road, for too long

Two bodies recovered from car at hospital basement in Dhaka, identified

UN, media groups condemn Israel’s deadly strike on Al Jazeera team in Gaza

Trump deploys National Guard to tackle Washington crime

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x