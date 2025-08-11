Shomi Kaiser secures bail in attempted murder case

The High Court (HC) has granted bail to Shomi Kaiser in a case over attempted murder during the July uprising in Uttara of Dhaka.

A High Court bench of Justice ASM Abdul Mobin and Justice Md Jabid Hossain passed the order after hearing a petition for bail on Sunday.

But the matter of granting bail was disclosed on Monday.

According to the case statement, pro-Awami League people opened fire when Tongi Government College student Jubayer Hasan Yusuf and others were staging demonstrations in Azampur area under Uttara Purbo police station on August 4, 2024.

Jubayer sustained bullet injuries in his neck and was admitted to a hospital.

Later on August 22, he filed a case naming 11 people and 150 to 200 unnamed others with the police station concerned.

Shomi Kaiser was an accused in the case.

On November 5 last, the law enforcers detained her from her residence in Uttara Sector-4 and the next day she was shown arrested in the case.

On December 8, the High Court granted her bail for three months in another case but on December 12, the Appellate Division stayed the HC order.