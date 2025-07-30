Wednesday, July 30, 2025

3 sentenced to life imprisonment for murder in Pirojpur

According to the prosecution, convicts beat Jamal Hawladar while he was returning to his home leaving him injured

Representational image. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 30 Jul 2025, 08:21 PM

A Pirojpur court on Wednesday sentenced three people to life imprisonment for killing a man in 2019.

Pirojpur District and Sessions Judge Md Mujibur Rahman handed down the punishment.

The lifers were Mojibor Sheikh, son of Sekendar Ali, Forkan Hawladar, son of Mokhles Hawladar and Md Mahbub, son of Khalek of Sadar upazila.

Among them, Forkan was tried in absentia.

According to the prosecution, the convicts beat Jamal Hawladar, of Kumiramara in Sadar upazila, mercilessly while he was returning to his home on April 9, 2019, leaving him injured.

Later, he was taken to Pirojpur district hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on the following day.

Kamal Hawladar, brother of Jamal, filed a case with Sadar police station.

Topics:

Pirojpurlife imprisonment
