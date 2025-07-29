Tuesday, July 29, 2025

All courts to remain closed on August 5

Earlier, the Cabinet Division issued a gazette on July 2, declaring August 5 July Uprising Day, to be observed annually as a public holiday

Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 29 Jul 2025, 10:38 PM

The Supreme Court administration has issued a notification stating that all courts across the country, including the Supreme Court, will remain closed on August 5 to observe July Uprising Day.

The information was disclosed in separate notices issued by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

According to a notification signed by Supreme Court Registrar General Dr Aziz Ahmed Bhuiyan, the Cabinet Division issued a gazette on July 2 declaring August 5 as July Uprising Day, to be observed annually as a public holiday.

Accordingly, both divisions of the Supreme Court will remain closed on August 5 under the scope of the general holiday.

Another notice stated that per the same July 2 gazette issued by the Cabinet Division, August 5 has been declared July Uprising Day to be observed annually as a public holiday. Therefore, all subordinate courts and tribunals across the country will remain closed on August 5 in observance of July Uprising Day.

Topics:

Bangladesh Supreme Court
