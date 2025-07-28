Monday, July 28, 2025

Abu Sayed murder: Charge-framing hearing against 30 accused Monday

Tribunal earlier ordered fugitives to appear in court over the July Uprising killing

Image shows Abu Sayed, moments before he was shot by the police. Photo: Collected
Update : 28 Jul 2025, 10:56 AM

The International Crimes Tribunal-2 (ICT-2) is set to hear the charge-framing against 30 accused, including police officers, in the killing of Begum Rokeya University student Abu Sayed during the July Uprising on Monday.

The three-member bench of the ICT-2, led by its Chairman Justice Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, is likely to frame charges against the accused.

Six accused in the case—former assistant sub-inspector Amir Hossain, former constable Sujan Chandra Roy, former proctor of Begum Rokeya University Shariful Islam, and Rafiul, Anwar Pervez, and banned Chhatra League leader Imran Chowdhury Asheque—were produced before the court amid tight security.

On July 10, the tribunal directed the authorities to publish notices in newspapers asking 26 fugitive accused to appear before the court in connection with the killing of Abu Sayed.

On June 30, the investigating agency of the International Crimes Tribunal found the involvement of 30 people, including police, in the killing.

Abu Sayed, a 12th batch student of the English Department at Begum Rokeya University, was killed in the anti-discrimination student movement on the afternoon of July 16—becoming the first student to be killed in police firing during the July movement.

Topics:

TribunalAbu Sayed
