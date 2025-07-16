Mitford murder: Two more including Robin placed on remand

A Dhaka court has granted seven-day remand for three individuals, including Tarek Rahman Robin, in connection with the killing of scrap trader Lal Chand, also known as Sohag, 39, who was stoned to death in front of Mitford Hospital in Old Dhaka.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Saifuzzaman passed the remand order on Wednesday.

The other two accused are Rizwan Uddin alias Abhijit Basu, 31 and Md Nannu Kazi, 33.

All three were produced before the court on the same day. The investigation officer of the case, Officer-in-Charge of Kotwali police station Md Moniruzzaman, submitted a petition seeking 10-day remand for each of the accused.

After the hearing, the court granted seven days of remand for each. There was no legal representative present on behalf of the accused.

According to police, two cases were filed with Kotwali police station in connection with Sohag’s murder—one for murder and the other under the Arms Act.

The incident took place around 6pm on July 9 at Rajani Ghosh Lane, adjacent to gate 3 of the hospital.