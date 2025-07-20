Sunday, July 20, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Mitford murder: Key accused Mohin gives confessional statement in court

Police on Sunday produced him in court after a five-day remand

Mahmudul Hasan Mohin, the prime accused in the murder case of scrap trader Lal Chand alias Md Sohag. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 20 Jul 2025, 08:06 PM

Mahmudul Hasan Mohin, the key accused in the case filed over the murder of scrap trader Lal Chand alias Md Sohag outside Mitford Hospital, has given a confessional statement in the case before a Dhaka court.

Police on Sunday produced him in court after a five-day remand.

Following Mohin's willingness to provide a confessional statement, the investigating officer, Officer-in-Charge of Kotwali police station Md Moniruzzaman, submitted a petition to record the statement.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mahbubur Rahman's court recorded the confession and ordered that the accused be sent to jail.

Earlier, on July 10, a court granted a five-day remand for the first phase of interrogation.

Another five-day remand was granted on July 15 for the second phase.

According to the case details, around 6pm on July 9, a group of people brutally killed Sohag by indiscriminately attacking him with stones and sharp weapons on the paved road of Rajoni Ghosh Lane near Gate 3 of Mitford Hospital.

The following day, the victim's elder sister Manjuara Begum filed a murder case at Kotwali police station, accusing 19 individuals by name and another 15 to 20 unidentified persons.

In connection with the same incident, police also filed a separate case under the Arms Act.

Sohag had been running a scrap business for a long time on Rajoni Ghosh Lane No 4 of the Mitford area.

Topics:

MurderMitford Hospital
Read More

Mitford murder: Two more including Robin placed on remand

DMP: Business rivalry behind Mitford murder, no political motive

Prime suspect in Mitford murder arrested in Patuakhali

Government’s role questioned as Bangladesh records 10 murders daily

Silence, fear grip Mitford

Writ seeks judicial probe into Mitford murder

Latest News

Thousands in Morocco call for end to Gaza war

England to host next three WTC finals

Shishu Hospital board cancels appointment of 65 doctors

Pacquiao held to draw by Barrios in world title return

Curfew, Section 144 withdrawn in Gopalganj

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x