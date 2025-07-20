Mitford murder: Key accused Mohin gives confessional statement in court

Mahmudul Hasan Mohin, the key accused in the case filed over the murder of scrap trader Lal Chand alias Md Sohag outside Mitford Hospital, has given a confessional statement in the case before a Dhaka court.

Police on Sunday produced him in court after a five-day remand.

Following Mohin's willingness to provide a confessional statement, the investigating officer, Officer-in-Charge of Kotwali police station Md Moniruzzaman, submitted a petition to record the statement.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mahbubur Rahman's court recorded the confession and ordered that the accused be sent to jail.

Earlier, on July 10, a court granted a five-day remand for the first phase of interrogation.

Another five-day remand was granted on July 15 for the second phase.

According to the case details, around 6pm on July 9, a group of people brutally killed Sohag by indiscriminately attacking him with stones and sharp weapons on the paved road of Rajoni Ghosh Lane near Gate 3 of Mitford Hospital.

The following day, the victim's elder sister Manjuara Begum filed a murder case at Kotwali police station, accusing 19 individuals by name and another 15 to 20 unidentified persons.

In connection with the same incident, police also filed a separate case under the Arms Act.

Sohag had been running a scrap business for a long time on Rajoni Ghosh Lane No 4 of the Mitford area.