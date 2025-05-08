Ex-home minister Asaduzzaman's wife’s assets seized, accounts frozen

The court has ordered the freezing of several assets belonging to Lutfun Tahmina Khan, wife of former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.

These include a four-storey house in Tejgaon, Dhaka, four land plots totaling approximately 7,086.5sqft, an apartment in Pallabi, six bank accounts, and shares in two companies.

On Thursday, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Zakir Hossain Galib passed the order in response to a petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The petition was submitted by ACC Deputy Director and Investigation Officer Mohammad Zainal Abedin.

The information was confirmed by ACC spokesperson Akhtarul Islam.

The immovable assets include a 3,400sqft, four-storey building on a 3,999.24sqft plot in Monipuripara, Tejgaon, two additional plots in the same area measuring a combined 2,499.36sqft with a two-unit old structure under separate deeds and another plot of 582.24sqft.

Additionally, there is an 1,872sqft apartment in Pallabi.

The six frozen bank accounts reportedly contain a total of Tk75,833,436.

According to the petition, Lutfun Tahmina Khan illegally acquired and possesses assets worth Tk154,694,591, beyond her known sources of income, constituting an offence under Section 27(1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act.

It is further alleged that Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, by virtue of his position in government, abetted her in committing the offence, which falls under Section 109 of the Penal Code.

Moreover, Tahmina is reported to have conducted suspicious transactions amounting to Tk437,707,450 through multiple bank accounts, both in her own name and those of partially owned companies.

These transactions, deemed to lack legitimate income sources, indicate potential offences under Sections 4(2) and 4(3) of the Money Laundering Prevention Act, 2012.

During the investigation, credible sources informed the ACC that the accused were attempting to transfer assets linked to the alleged offences.

Such actions, if executed, could jeopardize the objectives of the case.

Therefore, to ensure the eventual confiscation of the assets in favor of the state upon conclusion of the trial, the court deemed it necessary to provisionally seize the immovable properties and freeze the movable ones.